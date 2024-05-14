Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows the three smashed up vehicles, with glass and debris scattered across the carriageway.

Shocking video footage shows the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash caused by a van driver who was more than double both the drink and drug limits.

Surrey Police have also released the audio of worried calls made by members of the public who witnessed Shane Mackay, 36, careering down the A3 in December 2022. Officers were alerted at around 2:15am after Mackay’s vehicle was driving north on the southbound carriageway at Thursley, Surrey.

As police travelled to the scene, the van was involved in a three-vehicle collision just outside Guildford, causing substantial wreckage. Mackay, of Farnham, was found lying on the front seat of the van, smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech. He was cut from the vehicle and taken to hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles climbed from their cars and received medical attention on scene. PS Dan Ayrton said it was ‘sheer luck that no-one was killed’ in the crash.

Scene of three-vehicle crash caused by drink and drug driver.

Police say Mackay was found to have been driving whilst two and half times over the drug drive limit, and more than two times over the limit for drink driving, with his blood showing 172 milligrams of alcohol whilst the legal limit is 80 milligrams.