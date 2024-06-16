RAF flypast: Red Arrows cockpit video shows pilot’s view of red, white and blue sky at Trooping the Colour
Video taken from the cockpit has shown a pilot’s perspective of the Red Arrows at Trooping the Colour.
Four of the Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk jets can be seen flying in their diamond formation, spewing red coloured smoke.
Posted the video to X, the Red Arrows said: “Join the Red Arrows in the cockpit for a spectacular view of the flypast earlier today (June 15) over London, for His Majesty The King’s Official Birthday.”
In the past, the flypast has included a Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). The BBMF did not participate in this year’s flypast due to an ongoing pause in flying after the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long in a Spitfire crash in May.
Royal fans lined the mall to watch the RAF flypast, which reportedly included 34 different aircraft, at the ceremony which celebrated King Charles’ birthday. The event also marked the first time the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was officially seen in public since she announced she was receiving treatment for cancer.
