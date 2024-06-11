This video More videos

Shocking video shows the extreme vandalism that has been done to Barclays Banks in Manchester, Bristol and over 20 branches UK-wide by pro-Palestinian activists.

The footage shows how all the windows at a Barclays Bank branch were smashed apart, and red paint was sprayed across buildings, in a co-ordinated UK-wide attack by pro-Palestine protesters. The activists were responsible for extreme vandalism against 20 branches, including Bury and Stockport in Greater Manchester, where even the ATM machines had been smashed.

In Edinburgh, rocks inscribed with the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza were thrown through the windows of a Barclays branch, and a number of banks across London and Bristol were also vandalised. A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “Barclays is funding the crises of climate collapse and genocide in Palestine. Decades of polite campaigning, petitions, letter writing and lobbying MPs have failed. We will continue to escalate until Barclays pulls its finger out and stops funding genocide and climate destruction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...