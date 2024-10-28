OnlyFans model gifted a brand new BMW M4 Competition Coupé worth £60k and sells vials of her own sweat to fans
Former barista Alexia Grace, 25, has shared a video (click to play above) about her successful new career as an OnlyFans model. The content creator says she makes £10,000 a month and has even been gifted a brand new BMW from a fan.
Alexia says she’ll do “anything” for her fans - and has even sold vials of her own sweat for £40k. While she specialises in boxing content, she says she does “everything and everything, within guidelines.”
Alexia, from Matlock, said: “I’m so lucky not to be working in a coffee shop anymore. When I first started OnlyFans, I was making below minimum wage per month. Two years into it, I started earning £120k a year - and now I make substantially more than that.
“One of my fans, who I’ve had for around two years, he’s always spent a lot of money on me. He’s got a very, very good job.”
The model was able to quit her job as a part-time barista in 2021, after selling content on the subscription-only app for two years. She now earns “substantially” over £10k a month -
Within her first year as a full-time creator, she was able to finance her dream car - a £25k Mercedes, for £350 per month.
But the car had a number of issues, and she couldn’t afford to keep paying for repairs.
“I had the Mercedes for a year,” Alexia said. “I didn’t want to keep financing it - so the long-term plan was to finance a better car.”
During a conversation with one of her fans, Alexia told him she was looking for a BMW.
The fan had “always” spent a lot of money on her - previously buying her a £40k gaming PC, and “decimating” her Amazon wishlist, filled with house decor and furniture.
Alexia added: “I told this guy about my car’s issues - the clicking under the hood. He asked me what my dream car was. I told him it was the M4 Competition. He just sent me £59k to buy it, there-and-then.”
Alexia says she loves her new car - and she wouldn’t have been able to afford her “dream” life if it wasn’t for OnlyFans.
She says her life is “empowering,” and feels free from working a regular nine-to-five. I'd never be able to own all these amazing things if it weren't for OnlyFans," she added. "It really has changed my life."