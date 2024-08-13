I’m the oldest person to ride fastest zip line in world aged 94 - I took it on in memory of my late wife June
Brilliant footage shows the moment a daredevil great-grandad became the oldest person to take on the fastest zip line in the world - aged 94.
The great-grandfather-of-four, David Aris, lost his beloved wife, June, to cancer five years ago. In the last six months of her life, she was cared for by St John's Hospice in Lancaster. June and David moved home from the hospice in the final weeks of June's life - having hospice carers come to them.
On July 29, David took on Velocity, reaching speeds of 100mph, at Zip World, Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales, to raise money for the hospice. David’s friend Narelle Kilby, 70, also did a sponsored zipwire on the same day, in memory of her late husband who was too cared for by St John’s.
David, a retired shipping manager, from Kendal in Cumbria, said: "I had heard of the zip line but I didn't think to do it until Narelle mentioned it to me. When we rang up to book in, and I told them my age, I said I was 94 and they said I am 'probably the oldest person' to do it. They checked and that turned out to be true!
"On the day, the zip line was all over and done in less than a minute because it was so fast! I was nervous but also excited. And I really enjoyed it."
David has currently raised more than £8,300 and the figure is still rising. You can donate to his JustGiving page in memory of June here.
