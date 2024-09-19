This video More videos

This is the dramatic moment a "reckless" Mercedes-Benz driver fled from police in the early hours of New Year's Day after being asked to exit the car.

Footage shows Yussuf Mohamed Mire, 35, performing a "dangerous" U-turn to escape officers in Bournemouth, Dorset. Police were called to the centre of the town at around 5:20am on January 1, 2023 after reports of a man who appeared to be intoxicated sat in a grey Mercedes-Benz.

Yussuf Mohamed Mire, 35, performing a "dangerous" U-turn to escape officers in Bournemouth, Dorset. | Dorset Police / SWNS

When officers arrived at the scene on Old Christchurch Road they approached the car and asked Mire, from London, to switch off his engine and get out. But the driver instead grabbed the steering wheel and accelerated forward.

Mounted the pavement

He then mounted the pavement, which was busy with pedestrians celebrating the New Year, and performed a turn. Officers then chased Mire on foot - with one attempting to pull him out the car. He drove off through a pedestrianised area before abandoning his vehicle and taking a taxi back to his home in London.

Four days later, Mire was located, arrested, and subsequently charged. He later pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving. And now, following his sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday September 6, Mire has been jailed for 12 months. He has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dangerous driving

Pc Mark Burton, of Dorset Police said: “Fortunately, the officers involved in this incident did not sustain any serious injuries but it is clear that Yussuf Mire’s reckless actions on New Year’s Day last year could easily have had far more serious consequences.

“He put both the officers and members of the public at serious risk through his dangerous behaviour and I am glad that through our investigations we were able to identify Mire as the driver involved and hold him accountable for his actions.