Hundreds of escaped sheep were videoed blocking a bypass in the early hours of the morning - after a country gate was left open.

Watch the moment (click to play above) when around 220 pregnant ewes were spotted on the A-road after they escaped.

Farmer Edward Albutt says he got a call around 3am on Sunday telling him half his flock were blocking the A38 bypass, in Gloucestershire - but thankfully there was no traffic at the time.