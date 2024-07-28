This video More videos

Unexpected footage shows Santa Claus taking a summer trip to the zoo - as a herd of reindeer settle in ready for Christmas 2024.

The video shows Father Christmas cutting the ribbon as a special reindeer enclosure opens inside a zoo. Watch as 12 of the reindeer settle into the paddock, in a short clip (click to play above).

The build has included Nordic inspired animal dens and a hardstand area for the ungulate species, as well as outdoor shelters and a large gravelled paddock, allowing for plenty of visitor viewing areas. The new habitat also takes in the sweeping grassed space of the iconic former Bear Ravine Tecton, which has been opened up for visitors to allow a view of the herd and lower zoo from above.

Santa, dressed in his summer attire helped cut the ribbon to Dudley Zoo’s latest development alongside Zoo Director, Derek Grove. Derek said: “We are delighted to have been able to create a new home for our reindeer and at the same time bring the former Bear Ravine back to life following the completion of the concrete restoration programme. With the Tecton terracing being opened to visitors it provides views from various vantage points, just as it was intended when it was first constructed in the 1930s.

“And we thank Santa for taking time of out of his busy schedule to come and check in on his herd and we look forward to welcoming him back to DZC for his grotto this Christmas.”