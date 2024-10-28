Dramatic video shows moment drunk driver, 18, flips Ford Fiesta carrying two passengers, both 19, in crash
Joshua Burnham Smith was the driver of a white Ford Fiesta carrying two 19-year-old passengers as sped along Wheelwright Lane, before colliding with a telegraph pole on Royal Oak Lane in Ash Green, Coventry on April 7 2024.
Police arrived on scene to find significant damage to street lighting, telegraph poles, nearby property walls, vehicles and debris across the road, with the Fiesta on its side.
The occupants of the car suffered minor injuries, with the rear seat passenger needing treatment for a cut to his head. Joshua Burnham Smith was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
He was detained on suspicion of drink driving, and for possession of an offensive weapon after an extendable baton was found in the wreckage.
Joshua Burnham Smith, 18, from Deans Way in Coventry, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £900 after he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, drink driving, driving without due care and attention and no insurance. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £360 victim surcharge. His 12 month ban can be reduced by 25% if he satisfactorily completes a driver retraining course.
PC James Heath said: “There is no doubt that Joshua Burnham Smith’s driving fell way below the standard of a competent driver. He was also extremely irresponsible in choosing to drink-drive. He had over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood (81 milligrams) and two passengers in the car”.
