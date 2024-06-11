Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dash cam footage above shows dangerous driver overtaking in the rain moments before killing wife and son in crash - as husband watched on in horror.

A man watched as his wife and son were killed after a dangerous driver from Yorkshire ploughed into them head-on - and then hid from the police. Angela Boyack, 59, and her son, Stephen, 22, were driving back along the A632 Chesterfield Road in near Kelstedge, Derbyshire, when Sheffield-based Joshua Hill, 27, crashed into them.

He had been attempting to overtake a car in his BMW X3 in the rain and collided head-on with Angela's Hyundai i20 travelling in the opposite direction - killing her instantly. Stephen, who had been driving the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. Angela's husband, William, was driving with his elder son behind his wife and witnessed the collision.

Hill pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident. He was jailed for 13 years at Derby Crown Court on June 7.

In a victim impact statement, William said: "I am still constantly having the most horrific and soul sickening flashbacks to the collision which continue to be crippling for me. Losing my wife, Angela, and my son, Stephen, has ruined my life in every sense of the word and meaning.

"If losing Angela was not enough, I lost my youngest beautiful gentle giant of a son. This has utterly and totally destroyed me. He was only 22 years old and had his whole life to live."

Hill ran from the scene of the collision, stopping a passing motorist and asking for a lift into Chesterfield, before getting the bus to Sheffield. He then hid at various properties in the city for two days before being arrested on December 11, 2023.

Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, initially denied the charges before entering a guilty plea on the first day of his trial in May 2024.

William said: "There are not words in the English language to describe the disgust and contempt that I have for Hill. The fact he stood there watching the carnage that he had perpetrated and didn't help. Hill's actions on that day have robbed me of my wife and my son and has destroyed my life. I will never forgive him or forget his actions and the damage he has done.”