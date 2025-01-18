Cops break into 'drug den' with chainsaw and make zombie knife arrest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic footage (click to play above) shows officers smashing down the front door of a suspected drug house, using a chainsaw.
Officers seized 50 wraps of drugs and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a zombie knife in public.
The raid, captured on bodycam footage above, was part of West Midlands Police’s Operation Fearless campaign in a crackdown on crime-hit areas in Birmingham.
A police spokesperson said: "We’ve recovered 50 wraps of drugs and arrested an 18-year-old man as part of Operation Fearless – our major new drive to drive down crime and improve the quality of life for people in Erdington.
"The suspect was arrested at an address on Derrydown Road on suspicion with intent to supply class A and B drugs.
“A boy aged 13 was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a zombie knife in a private place.”
Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who oversees Operation Fearless, added: “We’ve had an absolutely fantastic response to Fearless in its first week.
“The community and partners are really getting behind it and supporting our work, and we’re really grateful.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.