Adorable video shows lemurs doing yoga in the sun at Blackpool Zoo

Watch as the lemurs at Blackpool Zoo strike their 'yoga' poses to soak up the autumn sun.

Super-cute footage (click to play above) captures the moment when lemurs stretched out in what looks like a yoga position, in order to soak up the sun.

They use the warmth to heat their bellies and regulate their body temperature, especially on cooler mornings.

They live in Lemur Wood, and are described as naturally curious residents at Blackpool Zoo. The official website says: “Come face to face with the stars of the Dreamworks’ film, Madagascar and watch them jump across the walkway within inches of you! Their favourite pastime is sitting in yoga positions enjoying the sunshine!”