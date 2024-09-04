This week's best bargain breaks: Low-cost autumn holidays for last-minute sun

Escape to the Canary Islands this October | Jose Antonio Jiménez Macías/Unsplash

The schools have gone back, the shops are stocked up with Halloween decorations, so there’s no doubt that we’re hurtling towards autumn. Here’s some deals on last-minute October breaks so you can jet off for a last bit of sun.

This week-long break to Spain at the four-star Hotel Eurosalou & Spa looks like a perfect opportunity to extend your summer. Enjoy the on-site spa, sauna and Turkish bath, games room and its close proximity to theme park PortAventura World. This deal by On The Beach is for seven nights with flights from East Midlands to Barcelona departing on October 1 - for £234.23pp. You can book it here.

Sands Beach Resort, Costa Teguise, Lanzarote | loveholidays.com

There’s a great deal by loveholidays.com for the Canary Islands - you can jet off to Lanzarote for seven nights, staying at the three-star Sands Beach Resort in Costa Teguise for £319pp. It’s described as a ‘lively resort town’ with lovely beaches nearby. It’s self catering and flights are from Bristol departing on October 14. Book your break here.

Bohemian Gardens, Protaras, Cyprus | loveholidays.com

On The Beach has a seven-night stay at the four-star Casamaia Apartments on the Costa Del Sol, with flights from Bristol on October 31 at £382.50pp. The hotel offers great sea views, an on-site spa and it’s close to the beach. You can book this deal here.

If you fancy Cyprus, try this deal for the four-star Bohemian Gardens in Protaras with loveholidays.com. Take a dip in the pool, enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant or take a stroll to local beach Marlita Bay. This deal is for seven nights and breakfast is included, with flights from Gatwick on October 11 - and it’s £375pp. Book this deal here.