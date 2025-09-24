Road closed in Bourne following single vehicle collision
Motorists are being urged to avoid a road in Bourne this afternoon, following a collision.
Lincolnshire Police issued the alert at 2.45pm today (Wednesday) stating they had “closed part of South Fen Road in Bourne”.
A force spokesperson explained: “We are at the scene of a single vehicle collision where a car has left the road.
“We have closed part of the road approximately halfway between Bourne and Tongue End while we deal with this incident.
“Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where feasible.”
Police have not yet released any details of potential injuries.
