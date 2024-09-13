I went to Oktoberfest at Alton Towers and it is the perfect September pick-me-up

Alton Towers has always been the destination for thrill-seekers - but if you thought that was the only attraction, think again. This month’s Oktoberfest celebrations ensure that those who’d prefer to keep their feet on the ground can enjoy an equally fun-filled day out.

This month, the front lawns of Alton Towers are being transformed into a Bavarian-themed all-day party, complete with themed food and drink options and non-stop entertainment. I visited on their opening weekend to check it out and enjoy the usual thrills of the resort's exhilarating rides and attractions.

Visiting with my mum and two of our best friends, we knew we wanted to cap off our summer holidays with some adventure - but also some much-needed relaxation and laughs, and we found all of that this weekend. After a night at the resort’s wonderfully whimsical hotel, we woke up on Saturday for buffet breakfast at the Secret Garden Restaurant and hopped on the monorail into the theme park.

We knew right away that we were in for a treat when we were greeted with the colourful Oktoberfest setup on the front lawns: a huge covered seating area and stage overlooking the lake sit alongside charming wooden huts serving up the event’s new Bavarian menu. There were even several characters wandering around dressed up for the occasion to add to the atmosphere. The area is suitable for all weathers with the covered area fitting hundreds of guests at picnic tables, and all ages with the Wunderbar serving up beers for the older guests as they watch the entertainment on the main stage.

We were keen to hit the rides straight away and although we’ve been multiple times before, the attractions never get old. After jumping straight in the deep end on The Smiler and Oblivion (as good a way to wake you up in the morning as any coffee), we headed to the Forbidden Valley to check out an new/old favourite: Nemesis Reborn. The iconic ride is better than ever after its 2024 reboot and has retained all its intensity and exhilaration. We also hopped on Rita, which was my first-ever ‘big rollercoaster’ several years ago, and the rocket-like start remains just as breathtaking as ever!

To get some much-needed fuel, we headed back to the centre of the Oktoberfest celebrations for some oomptastic food and entertainment, as this year’s event has a whole host of new food and beverage options. The four of us had a Bavarian-inspired pretzel-fest: we followed up our cheesy pretzel bites and pizza pretzels with some cinnamon sugar pretzel bites for dessert.

Other options included Bratwurst, Spätzle (think a German take on macaroni cheese), and Frikadellen (a kind of German meat patty). Our favourite, though, was the Kartoffeln: deliciously indulgent crispy fried potatoes with onions and bacon. There are also numerous options for those who prefer something a bit closer to home - such as beer battered fish, chicken wings, chips, and plant-based goujons. Guests can pre-book special food and beverage packages at a reduced cost here.

The area was packed with families and friends so we had a bit of a queue for our lunch, but it wasn’t a problem as there was non-stop entertainment on the Oktoberfest stage. First we were treated to a high-energy dance performance from the Lebhaft Tanzen Show, featuring classics like the Proclaimers’ ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, before taking our seats in time for the Oomparty Band’s set. I’ll admit to being doubtful about how much we would enjoy brass-led renditions of club classics and throwback anthems, but we were pleasantly surprised and impressed by how well the band pulled off their versions of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. We were also treated to covers of Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Girls Aloud - and our personal favourite, a brilliant Rihanna medley dubbed ‘Good Girl Gone Oompa’. Had we not had to drive home, no doubt a couple of drinks from the Wunderbar would have had us dancing on the tables. As it was there were plenty of parents and kids on their feet and singing along in the covered seating area.

The on-stage host kept crowds entertained between the performances and it was a fantastically entertaining break from the rides. If anyone in your group is usually the designated coat-holder while everyone else takes on the big rides, or if you have children who are under the height requirements, Oktoberfest is the perfect time for a day out at the resort as the entire group will have something to enjoy.

The Oktoberfest entertainment continues for a whole hour after rides close each day - giving you a great chance to kick back before heading home or to stay in on-site accommodation. The celebrations are running until 29th September, and families can take advantage of the Parent and Toddler Pass. This offer, which can be booked online, is £29 for an adult and a child aged five and under. While the event is perfect for some family fun with little ones, it’s also a great day out for older groups who want to visit the resort at a time when there’s a little extra something on offer in addition to the usual attractions.