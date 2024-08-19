Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cruising around the Croatian coastline visiting beautiful islands and having swim spots at stunning locations was a dream - and a holiday for all ages.

I went on Go Croatia Sail’s five-day Dubrovnik to Split cruise which takes you from Dubrovnik, to Korcula Island, to Hvar and finishing in Split. I had never been on a cruise holiday before so I had no idea what to expect or if I would even enjoy staying on a boat - and I can now say that I thoroughly enjoyed it and am longing to get back on another cruise.

I had a cabin above-deck so everyday I was treated to gorgeous scenes of the ocean and the different islands that we were heading to. Stepping out of your room and being treated to ocean-views was a dream, as was being able to quickly jump into the sea and have a lovely swim in the sunshine. The beauty of Go Croatia Sail is that the team are amazing, the rooms are air-conditioned and comfy, the food on board was delicious (cooked by a chef who previously worked on a super yacht) and being on the boat is a truly memorable experience. I stayed on the Premier Plus boat which even came with a hot tub on the top deck - divine! It was a holiday I will never forget.

On the first day I explored Dubrovnik and its beautiful Old Town. There was easy access to the Old Town by bus from where the boat was docked and it was only a short journey. I learnt about the history of Dubrovnik by joining a walking tour and it was fascinating to learn more while exploring the streets and taking in the beautiful sights of the historic buildings. There is so much to do including a walk around walls of the old city, the chance to explore its palaces and museums, and stroll around its Old Port filled with boats and water-side restaurants. Dubrovnik Old Town’s is Sponza Palace is gorgeous - a beautiful Church and one of the Old Town’s finest attractions.

Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

In Dubrovnik I also tried Black risotto which is made with seafood and squid ink, and is an absolute must-try when in Croatia and almost every restaurant serves it. It may leave your teeth and lips black, but it is worth it (and goes down nicely with an Aperol Spritz).

As the evening draws in, I freshen up back on the boat and head back out to the Old Town for drinks in one of the tiny streets at a bar called ‘The Bar’ (great name) and then headed to the club Revelin with others from the boat. The boat I stayed on was for the age group 30-49s and we all had so much fun together, getting to know each other and heading out to different bars and restaurants with one another. That is the beauty of staying on the boat. You get to meet great people and make new friends, something which is harder to do when staying in hotels. There is also an 18-35 boat and a mixed-age cruise.

In the morning we all had breakfast together as well as the swim stops and during the day you could go off and do your own thing, with everyone teaming together in the evening to explore the night-life. The first night was the club Revelin situated inside a 500-year-old medieval fortress. It’s not everyday you party the night away inside a fortress!

The next morning we docked at Przina for a beautiful swim stop where we all had a refreshing dip in the turquoise waters and had fun on paddleboards. As we sailed to Korcula we enjoyed some time sunbathing on the top deck and having some lunch. During the trip breakfast and a three-course lunch was always provided, and we dined out in the evening in the destination we docked in.

Swim spot at Przina, Croatia. (Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Korcula Island was stunning. I went on a winery tour, tasting delicious local wines, cheeses, honey and cured meats - an excursion that you can buy while on the boat. We then enjoyed the night having pizza at a local restaurant and drinks at Massimo Cocktail bar where you have to climb a ladder to get up there!

Korcula Island. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The next day we arrived in Hvar and took in the views of the island with its hilltop fortress and 13th-century walls as we docked. Hvar was one of my favourite destinations with beautiful beaches and bays , crystal blue sea, night life and cultural attractions. We explored Hvar Old Town which is brimming with ancient landmarks and set between the harbour and hillsides. There are delicious smells of Mediterranean cuisine on its cobbled streets and is a lively area for tourists and holidaymakers.

If you are looking for the best nightlife I would recommend Carpe Diem, a beach club secluded on its own island that you have to get to by boat. It is a great spot to dance the night away and when we were there we were treated to Gorgon City headlining at the club.

Split, Croatia. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

In the morning we head to our final destination, Split. I take in the last of the hot summer rays on the top deck and enjoy the views of the second-largest city in Croatia as we sail closer. We have our last swim spot at Meje, a quiet and breath-taking area of Split, before docking.

Go Croatia Sail boat. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Split is one of the continent’s biggest tourist hotspots, and is now as popular as Rome, Barcelona and Marseille - and I can see why. The city has a mix of both urban and ancient with Diocletian’s Palace, which is today one of the best-preserved UNESCO monuments in the world, in the heart of the city and high-rise accommodations scattered around. I visited the sandy Bačvice beach which was lovely to swim at with its shallow waters and beachside bar. In the evening we enjoyed drinks at ROOF 68 Dining & Clubbing which is a rooftop bar I would highly recommend as the views you get of Split are spectacular.

The trip then came to an end and it was not only sad leaving behind the beautiful scenery, islands and turquoise seas of Croatia, but also the goodbyes to everyone on the boat. Some on the boat were carrying on their solo travel trips, others heading home and some extending their stays in Croatia - which I was highly tempted to do. Cruising around Croatia, island-hopping, and getting to enjoy stunning views everyday while getting to know new people and having nothing more than the best time, was a delight. I am longing to re-live it. Book the cruise and thank me later.

Prices start from £369 per person for four days on one of the Classic Plus boats. The Group Leader gets their space for free if an entire boat is filled by their group. Other additional costs apply for an open bar drinks package and excursions. For guests who aren’t able to fill the whole boat, cabin charter is available for the same price per person. Trips are categorised as 18-35yrs, 30-49yrs or mixed ages (10-69yrs).