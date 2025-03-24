Holiday money-saving hacks: how to book a 'wonky holiday'

Travel company First Choice has revealed the top ways to save on “shoulder season” trips - between peak and off-peak times.

You’ve heard of wonky veg and the great savings that can be made on food that’s not a textbook shape or size, but did you know that this same logic also applies to holidays?

For many of us, a seven or fourteen-night summer trip is a default travel setting, but travel company First Choice reveals that for the best savings booking a ‘wonky holiday’ is the way to go.

Much like wonky veg, wonky holidays are trips that are unusual in shape. If you’re a flexible traveller, the trips that are a slightly awkward length or take place outside of the core pre/post summer months can find you big savings of up to half price.

First Choice’s top tips for finding wonky holiday savings include:

Duration : Rather than a standard seven-night stay try looking at a six, eight or nine-night, or for longer stays twelve, thirteen or fifteen-nights can work out cheaper-per-night than a fourteen-night stay.

: Rather than a standard seven-night stay try looking at a six, eight or nine-night, or for longer stays twelve, thirteen or fifteen-nights can work out cheaper-per-night than a fourteen-night stay. Timing : Instead of looking in the summer period or even the outside-of-school-summer-holidays months of June and September, looking well into the shoulder seasons of April and October can secure the best deals. In many go-to summer holiday destinations like Greece and Turkey, the weather is often glorious at this time but for a fraction of the price.

: Instead of looking in the summer period or even the outside-of-school-summer-holidays months of June and September, looking well into the shoulder seasons of April and October can secure the best deals. In many go-to summer holiday destinations like Greece and Turkey, the weather is often glorious at this time but for a fraction of the price. Flight times: Be flexible with your departure - making the most of a weekend can help with annual leave but flying out on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday will often be cheaper than flying Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Whilst a morning flight helps you make the most of the day in destination, a mid-afternoon or evening flight will often be cheaper.

First Choice has just launched a Wonky Holidays category on its site to make finding the best wonky holiday deals easy, but their top deals are also round up below:

Hurghada from £547 – 61% saving

The Serenity Alma Resort on the Red Sea coast line boasts beautiful views and pristine beaches. Its main draw is the amazing water park with 26 slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river, making it ideal for families and thrill-seekers alike. There multiple dining options, including buffet and à la carte restaurants, offering a variety of international cuisines, as well as a spa, gym, and tennis courts.

Prices from £547* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a Double Room with a Garden View, on an all-inclusive basis for 9 nights, flights departing from East Midlands Airport on 25th April 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

Tenerife from £409 – 53% saving

The Sholeo Lodges Los Gigantes is top when it comes to unique design, with bean bags, hammocks and swings dotted around the gardens. There is a buffet restaurant, a sea view pool and a well-equipped gym. What’s more, the hotel’s just a seven-minute walk from Playa de la Arena – a black-sand beach close to plenty of shops, cafés and bars. To explore more of the island, you can catch a bus to Costa Adeje – it's around a 45-minute drive away, and stocks some of the best beaches in Tenerife.

Prices from £409* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a Double Room, on a Bed and Breakfast basis for 8 nights, flights departing from Manchester Airport on 26th April 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

Marrakech from £504 – 39% saving

Cocooned in lush gardens, the Riu Tikida Palmeraie promises swish rooms and facilities. Spread across 13 acres, the complex lines up a trio of restaurants, tonnes of sports and activities, and a monster-sized swimming pool. The hotel's set in the posh Palmeraie district of Marrakech, 30 minutes’ shuttle bus ride from the medina. When you get there, the bustling stalls of lively Jemaa el-Fna square right are right at your fingertips.

Prices from £504* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a Twin Room with a Balcony or Terrace, on an All-Inclusive basis for 6 nights, flights departing from Bristol Airport on 27th April 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

