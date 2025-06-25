Get staycation ready: Local car retailer shares five simple checks drivers need to make before setting off on a long journey

Domestic travel is on the rise, with 28% of Brits planning a long-stay holiday within the UK this year, while 33% are opting for a weekend away*.

To help road users stay safe, a Peterborough car retailer is offering its top tips for drivers to ensure their cars are holiday-ready.

Terry Bradshaw, Head of Business at Marshall Volvo Peterborough, on Mallory Road, said: “When planning a staycation, one essential detail often gets overlooked – the car.

“It’s vital to check whether your car is fit for a long journey and ensure you have all the essentials to avoid any unpleasant surprises.”

Local car retailer shares top tips for long car journeys

Check the condition of your car

“No matter how far you’re travelling, it’s important to check the condition of your car regularly. It may seem like common sense, but make sure you have enough fuel, that the oil and coolant levels are topped up, your tyres are properly inflated, and all the electrics are functioning. If you’re driving a plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle, ensure it is sufficiently charged for the journey.

“Packing a locking wheel nut key is essential, as it is used to secure your car’s wheels and prevent theft. Store it in a safe, accessible place – without it, even basic maintenance like changing a tyre can become difficult.

“Make sure to test your car’s lights and replace any bulbs that aren’t working. This is especially important if you’ll be driving early in the morning or at night, when visibility is reduced.”

Pack the essentials

“Having a sat-nav system on hand can help you avoid unexpected detours. It’s especially useful when navigating unfamiliar areas, providing real-time updates on speed limits, traffic and nearby service stations.

“Also, double-check you have the correct contact details for any breakdown services you’re covered by, along with car insurance documents. In case of a breakdown, having a set of jump leads will be a lifesaver if your car battery goes flat.”

Test the battery

“It’s wise to check your car battery, as temperature changes – especially in the summer – can significantly affect its performance. Hot weather can accelerate battery degradation by trapping heat under the bonnet, causing the liquid inside to evaporate more quickly and potentially leading to a flat battery.

“Car batteries typically last between three and five years. To avoid a breakdown, it’s essential to check your battery’s condition, especially if your car is a few years old and regularly exposed to intense summer heat.”

Check the air conditioning

“Picking a safe route to your destination is often overlooked. Instead of focusing solely on saving a few extra minutes, prioritise a journey that’s safe, comfortable and enjoyable for everyone.

“Air conditioning plays a critical role in keeping you and your passengers cool whilst travelling. Before setting off, test the system by running the engine and listening for any knocking or rumbling sounds – these could indicate a fault. If the air being blown out isn’t cold, it’s best to have the system checked by a specialist.”

Avoid a sunburnt car

“Finally, just like our skin, your car’s paint can suffer from sun damage. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause oxidation, leading to fading, discolouration and peeling.

“To protect your car and keep it looking its best, try to park in the shade whenever possible and consider using a car cover during the hottest months. Regularly washing your car and applying a high-quality wax can also help shield the paint from UV damage.”

For further information about Marshall Volvo Peterborough visit volvocarspeterborough.co.uk or call 01733 823489.

*Research by RSM UK 2025