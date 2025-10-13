Whittlesey’s Paralympic champion takes European Major silver in tough conditions

Whittlesey Rifle Club President and Paralympic legend Matt Skelhon added a brilliant European silver medal to his record at the WSPS European Championships in Osijek, Croatia last week.

Competing in the R3 10m Air Rifle Prone event, one of the most precision-based target shooting disciplines, Matt battled through a tough qualification and a world-class final to claim silver. The R6 50m Prone Rifle event, held outdoors, didn’t bring another medal this time, with colder than expected conditions likely affecting scores. Matt told the club that he was very happy to win silver in his first major since the Paris Paralympics. Club Chairman David Ransome added: “Seventeen years at the elite level, five Paralympics behind him and a sixth ahead is a superhuman achievement. This silver is a powerful reminder that Matt is still right at the top of his sport. A European Major silver represents amazing consistency and a real inspiration for our club competitors and volunteers.