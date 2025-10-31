Traditional Karate Academy Peterborough shine at European Championships

The tournament showcased exceptional talent and tenacity, and the athletes from the Academy did not disappoint. Adriana Peiseniece shone brightly with an impressive five medals, including a gold medal in Fukugo, a silver in Jyu Kumite, a bronze in Kogo Kumite, bronze medals in Enbu with Kristina Samsonova and the other bronze as part of the Team Kata with Kristine Samsonova and Valentyna Korovyna. Her outstanding performances have marked her sixth consecutive appearance on the podium at European and World Championships, solidifying her legacy as one of the top competitors in the World.

In addition to Adriana's exceptional achievements, fellow teammate Samuil Georgiev secured a gold medal in kumite, demonstrating outstanding skill and determination. Malvina Rubina also shone brightly, earning a silver medal in kumite; Adriana Peiseniece – Bronze in Kogo Kumite; Adriana Peiseniece and Kristina Samsonova – Bronze in Enbu; Adriana Peiseniece, Kristine Samsonova, and Valentyna Korovyna – Bronze in Team Kata

The breakdown of medals awarded is as follows Adriana Peiseniece – Gold in Fukugo; Samuil Georgiev – Gold in Kumite; Adriana Peiseniece – Silver in Jyu Kumite; Malvina Rubina – Silver in Kumite; Kristine Rubina and Valentyna Korovyna – Silver in Enbu; Adriana Peiseniece – Silver in Jyu Kumite; Malvina Rubina – Silver in Kumite; Kristine Rubina and Valentyna Korovyna – Silver in Enbu

Head Coach and Chairman of the academy, Sensei Zbigniew Godzisz, along with fellow coach Sensei Kristine Rubina, played an integral role in preparing the athletes for this prestigious competition. “We are incredibly proud of our athletes. Their hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship have shone through in every event,” said Sensei Godzisz. “This achievement reflects not only their talent but also the strong support and commitment within our academy. We look forward to further competitions and to watching our members continue to excel.”

As the team returns to Boston, they carry with them not only medals but also invaluable experiences that will prepare them for future competitions on the international stage. The Traditional Karate Academy Boston - Lincoln is committed to cultivating talent and fostering a love for the art of karate among its members.