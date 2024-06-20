Tennis title win for the city club with very generous members
The winning team was Ben Rostaing, David Stevenette, Vicki Axe and Ruth Swann. Sub Toby Eldred.
The club’s B team were relegated from the same division after drawing their final game with Buckden B 4-4.
TABLE
Longthorpe 6 5 1 0 26 11
Buckden A 5 4 0 1 24 8
David Lloyd B 4 1 2 1 0 4
Buckden B 6 1 2 3 -2 4
Hemingford A 5 2 0 3 -10 4
Longthorpe B 6 1 1 4 -16 3
Stamford C 4 1 0 2 -18 2.
Generous Longthorpe members raised over £300 for Sue Ryder at a weekend charity event.
A team competition was held alongside some formidable Pimms drinking which was won by Vicki Axe, Jane Wheble, Andrew Swann, Sheila Smith and Stuart Frith.