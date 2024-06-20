Tennis title win for the city club with very generous members

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:10 BST
Participants in the Longthorpe Tennis Club Sue Ryder event.Participants in the Longthorpe Tennis Club Sue Ryder event.
​Longthorpe A clinched the Hunts and Peterborough MIxed Division Two title with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Stamford C.

The winning team was Ben Rostaing, David Stevenette, Vicki Axe and Ruth Swann. Sub Toby Eldred.

The club’s B team were relegated from the same division after drawing their final game with Buckden B 4-4.

TABLE

Competition winners from the left, Vicki Axe, Jane Wheble, Andrew Swann, Sheila Smith and Stuart Frith.Competition winners from the left, Vicki Axe, Jane Wheble, Andrew Swann, Sheila Smith and Stuart Frith.
Longthorpe 6 5 1 0 26 11

Buckden A 5 4 0 1 24 8

David Lloyd B 4 1 2 1 0 4

Buckden B 6 1 2 3 -2 4

Hemingford A 5 2 0 3 -10 4

Longthorpe B 6 1 1 4 -16 3

Stamford C 4 1 0 2 -18 2.

Generous ​Longthorpe members raised over £300 for Sue Ryder at a weekend charity event.

A team competition was held alongside some formidable Pimms drinking which was won by Vicki Axe, Jane Wheble, Andrew Swann, Sheila Smith and Stuart Frith.