Participants in the Longthorpe Tennis Club Sue Ryder event.

​Longthorpe A clinched the Hunts and Peterborough MIxed Division Two title with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Stamford C.

The winning team was Ben Rostaing, David Stevenette, Vicki Axe and Ruth Swann. Sub Toby Eldred.

The club’s B team were relegated from the same division after drawing their final game with Buckden B 4-4.

TABLE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition winners from the left, Vicki Axe, Jane Wheble, Andrew Swann, Sheila Smith and Stuart Frith.

Longthorpe 6 5 1 0 26 11

Buckden A 5 4 0 1 24 8

David Lloyd B 4 1 2 1 0 4

Buckden B 6 1 2 3 -2 4

Hemingford A 5 2 0 3 -10 4

Longthorpe B 6 1 1 4 -16 3

Stamford C 4 1 0 2 -18 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generous ​Longthorpe members raised over £300 for Sue Ryder at a weekend charity event.