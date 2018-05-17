SWIMMING: Deepings swimmers compete strongly against the best

Have your say

The final weekend of the East Midlands Regional Championships saw Deepings Swimming Club members travel to Sheffield to compete against the best swimmers from Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

They represented the club in seven of the eight events, all 50-metre sprints, which took place at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre long-course pool.

The trophy-winning Grantham Grand Prix team - from left Jacob Briers, Lucia Karic, Alex Sadler and Lilly Tappern (missing Grace Edwards).

Isabel Spinley, Holly Leggott, Bethany Eagle-Brown, Louis Metselaar and Tom Neal made eight finals, with Isabel winning a silver medal in the 50m butterfly.

Holly and Louis narrowly missed out on the medals, finishing fourth in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke respectively after two excellent swims.

Three swimmers achieved new personal bests: Bethany and Holly in the 50m backstroke, and Tom Neal in the 50m backstroke and butterfly.

Also representing Deepings were Jessie Spooner and Bailie Harrison, both in the 50m butterfly and backstroke, and Tom Adams in the 50m breaststroke and butterfly.

The Grantham Grand Prix has also now concluded.The competition is a series of time trials for 8/12 year-olds, based on a points awards system.

Five Deepings swimmers collected trophies for finishing in the top six places in their respective age groups.

Lucia Karic won the 9 yr girls category, with Grace Edwards finishing sixth; Jacob Briers was third in the 9 yr boys; Lilly Tappern was fourth in the 10yr girls; and Alex Sadler was fifth in the 11yr boys.