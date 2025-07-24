Stephen Perse Cambridge students celebrate a year of national and international sporting success

Sophie R, Year 13 student at Stephen Perse Cambridge Sixth Form and archer

Students at Stephen Perse Cambridge are celebrating a year of sporting success at national and international level.

Year 13 student and archer, Sophie R., will represent Great Britain in the Archery European Youth Cup in Slovenia in July. Fellow archer and Year 8 student, Eva D., won the Under 15 women’s recurve division in the second stage of Archery GB’s Junior Archery Series. Year 8 student, Rosie R., was selected by British Fencing to represent Great Britain at the U14 European Fencing Finals in Istanbul in June 2025, while Year 10 student, Friedemann W., made his international debut at the Savate International Open in Budapest earlier this year.

Friedemann retained his British Savate title after defending his 2024 championship title in April 2025 and was awarded the Martin Ross Fighting Spirit Award by the Great British Savate Federation. Savate is a French martial art rooted in 19th century French street fighting and naval defence. He now aims to compete in the International Savate Federation Savate World Championship.

Sophie, Eva, Rosie and Friedemann’s success follows a number of other sporting achievements for Stephen Perse Cambridge students since January 2025:

Synchronised ice skater and Year 8 student, Izzy K., won Gold with her team, Stardust, in the Steel City Trophy ice skating competition against 11 other teams in March, making them this year’s British Champions in their category.

Year 10 student, Radha S., was crowned U16 handicap and scratch winner, and U18 handicap runner up in the English Schools’ Golf Association’s County Schools Golf Championships earlier this year.

Year 11, Sophie J, was crowned the Welsh Junior Open champion in April 2025 after winning her first National Grade 2 tennis tournament.

Equestrian and Year 8 student, Hara-Leyani O, took first place at the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Inter-Schools Showjumping Qualifier in Chelmsford last month (July) and will compete at the national competition at Hickstead in August.

Stephen Perse Cambridge’s U15 girls' football team won the Independent Schools Football Association U15 Girls Shield, a national football competition, in May 2025.

Richard Girvan, Principal of Stephen Perse Cambridge, said: “We believe that education is more than just academic achievement – it is about shaping young people who are equipped with the skills and attributes that they need to succeed beyond the classroom. As such, we encourage all of our students to pursue their passions for sports through timetabled sessions and a diverse programme of cocurricular clubs including archery, fencing, paddle sports, cricket, football, hockey, netball, basketball and more. We also support our students to balance their academic studies with their onsite and offsite training for national and international competitions and we have been tremendously proud to see our students representing both their school and their country at sports competitions throughout the past year.”

Alumni and teachers have also been celebrating, with alumna Imogen Grant recognised in the King’s New Year Honours for her contributions to rowing and her Gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maths and Sports teacher, Vicki Franks, recently represented England in the World Masters Hockey European Championships as part of the Women’s Over 40s team. After beating Wales at the final in June in Valencia, the team are the new European Champions. Franks has also represented England internationally in the Touch Rugby World Club and continues to play for the Midlands Tigers, sharing her insight with aspiring young rugby and hockey players at the family of schools.

Students at Stephen Perse Cambridge enjoy an extensive programme of sports including athletics, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, netball, tennis, volleyball, climbing and paddle sports. Learn more about the specialist coaching and sports facilities at Stephen Perse Cambridge at one of its upcoming Open Events: https://www.stephenperse.com/opendays