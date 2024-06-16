Josh put Bourne Town under the cosh as Market Deeping claim derby day win, more Madushanka magic as Ramsey reach cloud nine

Jordan Temple batting for Bourne against Market Deeping. Photo Chris Lowndes.

​Market Deeping claimed a superb Lincs Premier Division derby day win at Bourne Town as free-scoring Josh Smith continued his excellent season.

​Deeping looked up against at half-time in a rain-shortened contest as the hosts piled up 201-5 in their 26 overs at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

But Smith’s blistering unbeaten 94 from just 62 balls helped Deeping cruise home with nine wickets and almost three overs to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The in-form opener cracked three sixes and 10 fours as he moved to the top of the Premier Division run-scoring charts with 474 in just nine innings at an average close to 68 and with a strike rate of over a run-a-ball.

Jonathan Cheer batting for Bourne against Market Deeping. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Smith added 135 for the first wicket with Connor Gillett who cracked 63 from 58 balls (6 42, 1 six) before Hyatullah Niazi blasted an undefeated 43 from just balls which included five huge sixes.

Earlier Courtney Kruger (47), Dan Freeman (42no) and Jonathan Cheer (42) had all scored briskly for Bourne who are fourth, still three places and 28 points ahead of their neighbours.

Matthew Mills bagged 4-36 for Deeping who are at third-placed Grantham on Saturday when Bourne make the long haul to Grimsby.

Spalding’s fixture at Grimsby was washed out last weekend, while rock-bottom Long Sutton managed just 10 overs of play against Scunthorpe.

Kester Sainsbury bowling for Market Deeping against Bourne. Photo Chris Lowndes.

CAMBS LEAGUE​Ramsey have opened up a 47-point lead at the top of Cambs Division One after stretching a perfect start to the season to nine matches.

The Rams hustled Sawston & Babraham seconds out for just 126 at Cricketfield Lane before racing to a nine-wicket success.

Star Sri Lankan spinner Sandun Madushanka claimed 4-14 from 11 miserly overs, while Mark Edwards, Simon Rose and Jack Hodgson picked up two wickets apiece.

Madushanka is the leading wicket-taker in Division One with 25 at the remarkable average of just 6.36 and he’s conceding runs at under two an over.

George Gowler of Wisbech Town is next in the bowling charts with 23 victims, but rain stopped him in his tracks at Harecroft Road yesterday.