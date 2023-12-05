News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Safeguard scores top signing with Bourne Town FC and Bourne Town Juniors U12 Reds sponsorship.

Bourne Town FC has this season continued a sponsorship deal with SafeGuard Glass and Glazing as one of their main sponsors.
By Jack CunningtonContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A match made in football heaven; the partnership will support Bourne Town FC and fund the kit for Bourne Town Juniors U12 Reds for the 23/24 season.

The glazing business, based in Peterborough is committed to helping its customers get the best for their homes with the very best windows and doors available on the market. They’ve taken that winning attitude onto the pitch with The Wakes for this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But this isn't just a sponsorship; it's a pass to the heart of the local community. Daniel Mason, Safeguard's Installations Manager and Bourne Town U12’s coach, says, "We're over the moon to support Bourne Town FC and Bourne Town Juniors U12 Reds. We're all about teamwork, dedication, and being the best we can be – just like our friends in the team.

Most Popular
Bourne Town U12sBourne Town U12s
Bourne Town U12s

“We believe this partnership will be an open goal for the teams, as well as the fans and the residents of Bourne. We look forward to supporting the team in their upcoming matches and cheering them on as they continue a fantastic run.

Daniel added, “At SafeGuard, we’ve grown year on year to become national experts in the glazing industry. We wanted to give back to the community that helped us grow so much, and this partnership with Bourne Town FC and Bourne Reds will help them get to the top of the table.”

To find out more about the partnership, or if you’re in the market for new windows and doors, contact SafeGuard Glass and Glazing at www.safe-guard.co.uk.

Related topics:Peterborough