‘You’re favourites,” say Peterborough Lions, ‘no you’re favourites’ say Peterborough RUFC as the big city derby mind games kick off

Action from Borough v Lions in October. Photo: David Lowndes.

And they are even arguing about which team is favourite to win Saturday’s big city Midlands Division One derby at Bretton Park (3pm).

The league table suggests Borough should win as they are six places and 20 points clear of their local rivals.

But history and even current form favour the Lions who have strengthened since the Christmas break and who pushed runaway leaders Bedford Athletic all the way last weekend when Borough were without a fixture.

Lions beat Borough at Fengate earlier this season 21-20 despite suffering two red cards, one in the first-half.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “If we are to topple Lions we have to fix the issues we are currently having.

“The fact we have lost to them once this season and are playing them at their ground makes them firm favourites which means we have nothing to lose.

“I’m sure the home supporters will be hostile and I want them to be - the louder the better.

“These are games you really look forward to when your up against it as we are at the moment so the lads need to embrace it and enjoy the occasion. We may not play Lions again for a while due to the league restructure so let’s enjoy it and have a go at them”

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “Once again the form book and league position would favour them to win, howeverthey have never beaten us as the Lions.

“But as they say, every dog has its day eventually and Borough have been barking for a long time. For the first time it looks like we could have a full squad to pick from!

“We’ve been improving game after game since before Christmas and the players are looking forward it immensely. Whatever the outcome local rugby will be the winner.”