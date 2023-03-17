News you can trust since 1948
Young Borough boys grab A1 title glory

​Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 13 boys team clinched the A1 Corridor League title with a game to spare.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:31 GMT- 1 min read
Peterborough RUFC Under 13's title-winning team.
To the surprise of no-one the prolific Harry Bennett scored a hat-trick of tries in a 40-20 win over Huntingdon.

George Holleyoake added a couple of tries with one apiece for Harvey Acott, Dexter Johnson and Jude Lazenby.

“I am so proud of this fantastic set of lads,” said head coach Barry Dean. “Their hard work and enthusiasm has been wonderful this season, and this is what it's led to. They've been brilliant all season, and thoroughly deserve it.”

The Colts side left their older players at home as they played an under 17 match at Deeping and won 41-15, with captain Jack Grundy earning the man-of-the-match award with four tries and a conversion.

Alfie Lewis scored a try and a conversion, with tries for Jakub Balcerzak and Joseph Amos, while Leland Britchford added a conversion.

The under 14 girls beat Market Harborough 41-7 as Emily ‘Pickle’ Salter claimed two tries, with single scores for Charlotte Badger, who also kicked three conversions, Maddie Hall, Hollie Ratcliffe, Ruby O’Dell and Ruby Wadsley.

