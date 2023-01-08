Byron Van Uden scores his try for Peterborough Lions at Northampton Old Scouts. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

It finished 24-12 at lowly Old Laurentians which was enough to move Borough up a place to fifth.

Both sides struggled to get any continuity going in attack. Borough did look the more likely in the opening exchanges and took the lead from a Byron Van Uden penalty. Van Uden would go on to play a big part in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Laurentians however scored next with a try in the corner after Borough's discipline let them the down, but the city side regained control, and the lead, when a period of sustained pressure enable Van Uden to claim a try in the corner for an 8-7 half-time scoreline.

Byron Van Uden (second left) and Robert Moulds (left) were prominent as Peterborough RUFC won at Old Laurentians. Photo: David Lowndes.

The second half started better for Borough with Robert Moulds gaining good go-forward ball which allowed captain George Offer to barge his way over for a converted try.

Borough then started to play a territorial game with kicks to the corners putting the home side under pressure. Several penalties were awarded, three of which were converted into points by Van Uden to take his personal tally to an impressive 19 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts completed the scoring with a late try.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “It was a very sloppy game for the most part, but the lads ground out a win with a much improved second half performance. We hadn't played since the 3rd of December and I think that showed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom side Peterborough Lions were predictably well beaten 52-12 at third-placed Northampton Old Scouts. Ben Wilkinson and Josh Walker scored the Lions’ tries.