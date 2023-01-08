Van Uden dominates at Peterborough RUFC start 2023 with a win, but Peterborough Lions suffer against at Old Scouts
It was a scrappy affair and Peterborough RUFC were sloppy at times, but they still managed to win their first Regional East Midlands 2 game of 2023.
It finished 24-12 at lowly Old Laurentians which was enough to move Borough up a place to fifth.
Both sides struggled to get any continuity going in attack. Borough did look the more likely in the opening exchanges and took the lead from a Byron Van Uden penalty. Van Uden would go on to play a big part in the match.
Old Laurentians however scored next with a try in the corner after Borough's discipline let them the down, but the city side regained control, and the lead, when a period of sustained pressure enable Van Uden to claim a try in the corner for an 8-7 half-time scoreline.
The second half started better for Borough with Robert Moulds gaining good go-forward ball which allowed captain George Offer to barge his way over for a converted try.
Borough then started to play a territorial game with kicks to the corners putting the home side under pressure. Several penalties were awarded, three of which were converted into points by Van Uden to take his personal tally to an impressive 19 points.
The hosts completed the scoring with a late try.
Borough coach Shane Manning said: “It was a very sloppy game for the most part, but the lads ground out a win with a much improved second half performance. We hadn't played since the 3rd of December and I think that showed.”
Bottom side Peterborough Lions were predictably well beaten 52-12 at third-placed Northampton Old Scouts. Ben Wilkinson and Josh Walker scored the Lions’ tries.
Borough host second placed, but title favourites, Old Northamptonians at Fengate next Saturday (January 14, 2pm) when Lions entertain Old Laurentians, the team just above them in the table.