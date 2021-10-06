Urgent talks at Peterborough Lions RUFC after their ‘worst display for many years’

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore watches on from a distance at Oadby. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions lost their fourth Midlands Division One East match in five outings 45-15 as injuries and unavailabilities hit the city club hard.

Moore is angry with availability issues from within a much-changed squad, but he played down talk of a crisis.

Moore said: “I knew it would take time for the new coaches and players to gel, but injuries and constant unavailabilities have made it impossible to achieve any consistency.

Action from Peterborough Lions at Oadby Wyggstonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“At the moment we are struggling. It felt like we hit rock bottom on Saturday which was the worst performance I’ve seen by a Lions side for a very long time.

“I have meetings with the playing management this week to assess our performances, injuries, and lack of game commitment.

“We are playing all the right notes, however not always in the right order, but it’s definitely not a crisis, not yet.’

Lions will want to see a big improvement in form before they tackle city rivals Peterborough RUFC on October 23. Borough beat Oadby 55-25 the previous weekend.

Roku Duvai and Matthew Worrall-Clare scored tries for the Lions who have just two teams below them ahead of a game against Old Northamptonians at Bretton Park on Moore’s 60th birthday on Saturday (October 9, 3pm).

“We were understrength again, but we capitulated from the opening whistle at Oadby,” Moore moaned. “Oadby scored three converted tries before many of our players had even done their bootlaces up.”

But Lions rallied to score their two tries before the break. A penalty and a conversion from Filikatonga made the score 21-15 to the home side at the interval.

“Everything was looking positive for a second half rout,” Moore added. “Unfortunately for the Lions faithful it was Oadby who delivered it.

“We have several very talented players who work tirelessly, but they are so often out of position and isolated.”