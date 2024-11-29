Top dogs Thorney win a tough war of attrition against closest rivals, Peterborough RUFC, Peterborough Lions and Oundle back in action on Saturday
Thorney travelled to Cottenham Renegades for a contest between two teams with perfect playing records and the local villagers emerged triumphant 7-0.
There were no points scored in the first 77 minutes of a physical, bruising contest before Dino V Perns touched down for Thorney and Owen Davies added the conversion.
Thorney have now won all nine of their league games and lead the table by two points. They are next in action on December 7 against Bury St Edmunds.
The Peterborough Centurions – Borough’s second team – went down 37-19 at Cambridge. The city side are fourth in the table.
Thorney are without a fixture this Saturday, but next-to-bottom Peterborough RUFC first XV are back in Midlands Regional 2 East action at mid-table Daventry.
Peterborough Lions are at home to Bugbrooke in Counties 1 Midlands East (2.15pm), while leaders Stamford have a local derby at home to Spalding and bottom club Bourne travel to Towcestrians.
Leaders Oundle put their perfect playing record in Regional One South East on the line in a game at fourth-placed Tring.
Free-scoring Oundle – they average 45 points a game are chasing a 10th straight win.