Shane Manning will step down as head coach at Peterborough RUFC at the end of the season. Photo David Lowndes

​But the Kiwi will not be leaving the club as he will continue as Borough’s director of rugby union.

Manning has combined both roles this season after originally joining the Fengate-based club as head coach in June, 2020.

Long-serving Borough player and coach Sam Crooks will coach the team from the 2024-25 season when the city side should again be playing in Regional 2 Midlands East.

New Peterborough RUFC head coach Sam Crooks. Photo David Lowndes

They’ve suffered a frustrating campaign in the current season.

Injuries and availability issues have hit Borough hard and they are eighth of 12 teams with one match to go, following last weekend’s 20-19 defeat at home to Wellingborough.

Manning said: “I'll still be coaching at the club, but I'll be looking to concentrate on player development across the senior section.

"I will be helping and mentoring Sam who has been assistant coach for around five seasons so is more than ready to step into the role.

Action from Peterborough RUFC v Wellingborough last weekend. Photo David Lowndes

"I'll say a bit more after the last league game.

"The Wellingborough game summed up our season. Individual errors have cost us all season and this game was no different.

"Rugby is an easy game to play when you concentrate on the basics and stick to the game plan that has been set out and communicated to you.

"We have one more league game left and there's no pressure on us now so we just need to go out and finish on a high.”

The game against Wellingborough turned into an arm wrestle which Borough led 12-10 at half-time and 19-15 entering the final stages, but a poor handling error enabled the visitors to pounce for the match-winning try.

Colt Alfie Lewis scored a try for Borough on his debut and Andrew Dewdney and Dewi Pearce also scored tries with Byron Van Uden kicking two conversions.

Borough finish their season at bottom club Towcestrians on Saturday, April 6.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions suffered a 90-0 mauling at title chasing Market Bosworth in Counties Midlands Division One East.

The city side are 10th of 12 teams with two games to play, the first of which is at home to Old Laurentians on April 6.

Stamford went down 27-14 at leaders Daventry in this section and will finish third, while fourth-placed Bourne drew 10-10 with Vipers and Spalding thrashed Old Laurentians 43-7 to climb to seventh.

Sixth-placed Oundle won 27-17 at lowly Rochford Hundred in Regional 1 South East.

Sione Ma’asi, Will Cardell and Logan Noble claimed tries for Oundle with Ben Youngs kicking 12 points.

Oundle finish an excellent first season at this level at Tring on April 6.

Thorney’s Eastern Counties Division One West fixture with Cantabrigian seconds was postponed last weekend, but they stay third.

Peterborough RUFC seconds are up to fifth after a hard-fought 17-14 win at bottom club Haverhill & District.