The first Peterborough RUFC v Stamford derby for 8 years turned out to be a thriller, but Peterborough Lions and Thorney suffered heavy defeats

Mooki Tshepo scored a try for Borough against Stamford. Photo David Lowndes.

The first derby battle between Peterborough RUFC and Stamford for eight years lived up to expectations as the sides fought out an exciting 17-17 draw at ‘Fortress Fengate’ on Saturday.

It was a roller-coaster of a match with the visitors taking control in the first-half before Borough surged into the lead after the break. Stamford claimed a score-levelling try with three minutes to go, but missed a difficult conversion to ensure the spoils were shared.

Stamford started the brighter and soon took the lead with a try out wide after relentless pressure. Slow starters Borough soon grew into the game though and got onto the scoreboard thanks to a Liam Shields penalty.

Stamford's defence was proving hard to penetrate and against the run of play they took a 12-3 lead after scoring a converted try. Borough had frustratingly managed to power over the visitors’ tryline twice without managing to touch down, but fly-half Shields used nifty footwork to cross and he converted his own try to make it 12-10 to Stamford at the interval.

At the start of the second-half Alfie Lewis was within inches of claiming a try for Borough only for the ball to be dislodged from his hands. Both teams struggled to penetrate stubborn defences until Mooki Tshepo charged down a clearance kick, gathered up the ball and scored. Shields converted again to make it 17-12 to Borough, but Stamford then exerted tremendous pressure on the home tryline

Some huge tackles from James Prewer, Will Bell and acting captain Rob Jacobs kept Stamford at bay, but just as Borough looked like they were going to hold on Stamford found a gap to touch down. After the missed the conversion both sides went after a winning score, but a draw was a fair result.

Borough snapped a two-game losing streak and are now seventh in a 12-team league. Stamford, who were promoted last season, are 10th. Borough host fourth-placed Kettering next Saturday (October 18, 3pm) when Stamford are at home to Oadby Wyggstonians.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “It was a definite improvement on last week. Our scrum was dominant and the lads played with a lot more physicality. Derby games like this are always tight games and both sides would be feeling that they should have won. Liam Shields had his first start at fly-half for us after injury and controlled things really well.”

Peterborough Lions went down 59-13 at leaders Leighton Buzzard in Counties 2 Midlands East. Michael Kelly-Gobuiwang scored a try for Lions with Will Moore kicking the rest of the points.

The city side have lost all four of their league games so far this season and entertain Old Laurentians on Saturday.

Thorney lost their perfect record in Counties 2 Eastern Counties in dramatic fashion. They were beaten 50-7 at the Ron Jacobs Field by Woodbridge. Thorney travel to Diss on Saturday.