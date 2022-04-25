Borough line-up before they faced Kettering in their final Midlands Division One game of the season.

Borough needed to win to secure a creditable fourth place finish and that was never in doubt after they’d raced into a 24-5 lead by the break. They added 38 unanswered points during a rampant second-half performance.

Head coach Shane Manning said: “It was a great way to finish the season. We secured fourth position in the league which is a great achievement by the lads. We have played some really good rugby at times during the season and the players can reflect on a job well done and can enjoy a rest over the off season. For myself however I'll start planning and looking towards next season. We need to improve in a lot of areas as all the teams in the league will be doing the same.”

Borough started well and immediately put pressure on the visiting side. It wasn't soon before Rob Jacobs had broken free for a long range try which was converted by Byron Van Uden. Kettering came back and scored a try of their own after Borough failed to clear their lines. This would be Kettering's only score of the game as the hosts took complete control. Jacobs and Willis Ingleby both scored great tries, with Van Uden kicking a penalty plus three conversions Boro had a 24-5 half-time.

Hat-trick hero George Offer in action for Borough against Kettering. Photo: David Lowndes.

The second half started as the first ended with Boro running riot. Kettering battled bravely but with mounting injuries and an in-form Borough side on fire the scores kept coming. Captain George Offer went onto score three tries Jacobs scored again to complete his hat-trick and was joined by Tom Downer and Aram Jones. Van Uden added four more conversions.

Peterborough Lions finished bottom of Division One East, eight points adrift of the rest after losing their final match 34-10 at home to Dronfield. Their only consolation from a tough season was a double success over their city rivals.

Sam Dumigan claimed the Lions try with Will Carrington adding a conversion and a penalty.

Oundle finished bottom of the Premier Division, but did pick up a third win of the season on the final day, 31-20 over Dudley Kingswinford. Ollie Madigan (2), Franco Perticaro, Grant Snelling and Harry Winch claimed the Oundle tries.

Hat-trick hero Rob Jacobs in action for Borough against Kettering. Photo: David Lowndes.