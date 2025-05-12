Stamford Rugby Club are off to Twickenham after an epic semi-final success and Oundle Town will join them at England HQ

Stamford players celebrate a semi-final try. Photo Darren Dolby.

Stamford Rugby Club are off to play at Twickenham in the Papa John’s Trophy Final after an epic semi-final on Saturday.

And Oundle Town, the runaway winners of Regional One South, will join them at England’s headquarters after an equally tense 31-27 win against Brixham in Devon.

Stamford, who also won the Counties One Midlands East title this season, beat Newcastle-based Novocastrians 49-44 after extra time in a semi-final at Hambleton Road.

A thrilling contest ebbed and flowed throughout with the visitors leading 12-3 early on before Stamford burst into a 29-19 half-time advantage which soon became 36-19.

A try for Stamford. Photo: Darren Dolby

Sin bin trouble helped Novocastrians back into the contest and they levelled at 36-36, but a late penalty from Will Andrews looked to have won the game for Stamford only for the visitors to equalise with the last kick of the match.

But the hosts surged ahead in added time with a try from captain Jack Jones and a conversion and penalty from Andrews. Novocastrians crossed in the final minute, but it was too late to deny Stamford a Twickenham trip to play London-based Brunel University on May 17.

The Stamford points scorers in full were: Tries: George Cox, Lewis Lancaster, Jack Jones, Zach Morley, James Wilson plus a penalty try. Conversions: Will Andrews (4). Penalties Will Andrews (3).

Oundle, who have now won 23 competitive matches in a row, actually trailed heading into the last seconds of a superb contest, but a well-practiced lineout routine enabled to claim a match-winning try.

They will tackle Huddersfield in their final at Twickenham on the same day as Stamford play.