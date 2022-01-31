Spirited Peterborough Lions fall to a narrow defeat in Northampton

Will Carrington on his way to scoring a try for Peterborough Lions at Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

And yet chairman Andy Moore was smiling at the end of the game after his Lions roared back from a 13-point half-time deficit to come close to snatching a draw.

“It was pleasing to see us come back and get so close against all the odds,” Moore said. “We never gave up which which stands us in good stead for two big games coming up.”

Lions host runaway leaders Bedford Athletic next Saturday (February 5) before city rivals Peterborough RUFC are at Bretton Park on Febriary 12.

Ben Wilkinson in possession for Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

They will meet a committed and spirited Lions outfit based on the evidence of their efforts at ONs.

The city side travelled with just 15 available players and were forced to play into a strong wind in the first-half, holding out gamely until conceding two converted tries late in the half to trail 23-3 at the break. Will Carrington slotted a penalty for the Lions’ points.

But head coach Josh Walker rallied his 14 teammates, the travelling Lions massive came out of their hiding places, the chairman stopped reading his favourite novel ‘How to win friends and enemies’ and the Lions began to roar.

It was now ONs turn to defend, and for Carrington to show Lions the way by scoring a try after hard yards by a resurgant pack. Carringtonalso converted to make it 23-10 before full back Roko Davui intercepted a pass to claim a try that Carrington also converted. A home penalty made it 26-17, but up popped Davui to intercept again to score under the posts. Carrington’s conversion made it a two-point game.

Sam Dumigan in action for Lions at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.