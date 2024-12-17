Scotland debut for Oundle rugby union star who started his career with PRUFC Under 7s

Logan Noble (middle)

​A young rugby star who started his career at Peterborough RUFC made his international debut at the weekend.

​Free-scoring winger Logan Noble played for Scotland against Wales in an Under 20 international in Merthyr.

The city-based teenager came on as a second-half substitute in a 31-7 defeat.

Noble, who plays his senior rugby for Oundle and is the top try scorer in Regional One South East, started his rugby journey with Borough Under 7s.

His coach at that time Simon Potter said: “I am absolutely made up that Logan has reached these dizzy heights and am lost for words that he keenly remembers his time in my team.

"He always was a shining star, and I do sincerely hope this is just the beginning of even better things to come.

"There's a tradition in rugby that anyone who represents their country buys their first-ever coach a pint. I'm really looking forward to that!

"Although I'm no longer coaching, this is the best news ever. It's made 15 years as a coach very much more than worthwhile.”

Peterborough U15B boys wrapped up 2024 in style with a 50-0 win over Wellingborough U15B in the East Midlands League.

Try scorers included Harry Bennett, Osker Stocks, Garry Palmer, Jonty Anderson, Miklos Lelesz, and Alfred Bradbury, while Jonty Faith nailed several conversions.

The under 14s beat Towcester 29-0 in a league game. Try scorers were Kian Herring (2), Alfie Tsang, Lorcan Fitzpatrick and Malley Ainley and George Long kicked two conversions.

Findlay Craighead was named man of the match.