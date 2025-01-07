Pride in defeat for Peterborough RUFC and 200 up for Oundle stalwart

Toby Snelling celebrated his 200th game for Oundle at the weekend. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Peterborough RUFC took pride in defeat as they pushed runaway Regional 2 Midlands East leaders Lutterworth all the way before losing for the first time in five matches on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It finished 24-19, but the game ended with Borough on top desperate for a score that could have wrecked the home side’s perfect playing record which has now stretched to 14 matches.

"The final scoreline was a fair reflection of how the game went,” Borough director of rugby Shane Manning admitted. “Their experience made the difference, but the game showed how far we have come since the beginning of the season and we should be proud of how close we came to a positive result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Byron Van Uden penalties kept Borough in touch at 12-9 down at the break. They then briefly went ahead after prop Stu Day barged over for a try, but two home tries made it 24-12.

Harry Morley on the attack for Oundle against Shelford. Photo Kevin Goodacre

Borough finished the game strongly though and caused a few jitters in the home camp after a Rob Moulds try and a Van Uden conversion.

Centre Dylan Evans enjoyed a fine debut for Borough after moving from city rivals Peterborough Lions.

Borough remain in sixth place and host lowly Market Bosworth at Fengate on Saturday (2.15pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle celebrated centre Toby Snelling’s 200th game for the club with a 24-10 win over Shelford in a Regional One South East clash at Occupation Road.

Grant Snelling and Matthew Waring both scored two tries for a team winning their 14th straight game to extend their lead at the top to 13 points.

Peterborough Lions were crushed 48-5 in a Counties 1 Midlands game at second-placed Vipers. The city side host Towcestrians at Bretton Park this Saturday.

Thorney made it 11 wins in 11 Eastern Counties Division One West matches with a 50-12 home success over St Ives seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Davies (2), David Crooke (2), Aidan Tipton, Michael Croucher and Marcus Bradshaw scored the tries with man-of-the-match Davies adding a penalty and six conversions.

Thorney play Cantabrigian seconds at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field on Saturday (2pm).