Post-Covid playing record of Peterborough RUFC: P3 W3 D0 L0 F122 A12...but they want a new backs coach!

Action from Stamford v Peterborough RUFC.

This was a tougher contest than the first meeting at Fengate a fortnight ago though. The hosts made several changes to their line-up, while Borough took a smaller squad and promptly lost three players to minor injuries!

The Borough tries came from Zac McClure, Ryan Morris, James Stuffins and Matty Newman who was playing his last game for the club before moving away. Stuffins completed the scoring with a conversion.

There were some stand out performances from McClure, Liam Dunne, Josh Lynch and Luke Swindells in the forwards.

Action from Stamford 0, Borough 22.

They were always willing to run the ball straight back at the opposition forwards and also put in some massive tackles. From the backs Michael Hall led the team well all around the pitch and Rob Jacobs had a great night combining very good defence with making a lot of yards whenever he had the ball in his hands.

Borough have won three friendlies - the other against Milton Keynes - by an aggregate score of 122-12.

They haven’t conceded a point in their last two outings.

Coach Shane Manning said: “I have been able to see where we are at as a side and I’ve also given every player time to impress. “We have had six players - Liam Dunne, Josh Lynch, Sam Cowell, Willis Ingleby, Murphy Hill and Michael Hall - make their first team debuts.

Action from the Colts game between Peterborough Lions (Blue) and Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“We have a five-week off season now so the lads can rest up and be ready to go when pre season starts on June 22.

“I’m happy where we are as a squad, but there is alot of hard work in front of us and we will face some stern tests as next season progresses, but as always it’s up to the players how well we do.”

**Borough are seeking a new backs coach. Anyone interested e-mail Shane Manning at [email protected]

** Borough Colts beat Peterborough Lions 41-7 in a friendly.

A late try from Dawid Stepian and conversion from Jacob Paton gave the emerging Lions some satisfaction against a much more experienced outfit, strengthened by former Borough players who have moved onto bigger things with Northampton Saints, while retaining a registration at Fengate.