Peterborough Rugby Club's new signings shine in friendly draw
The city side took an experimental squad and played well in a competitive contest. Dylan Evans and Will Sismey scored tries with Byron Van Uden kicking one conversion.
Borough director of rugby Shane Manning sais James Prewer stood out for his defensive work and Mooki Tshepo was always a threat in attack.
Senior debutant Dan Foreman didn’t look out of place and new signings Liam Shields and Will Bell also impressed.
Borough have a tough friendly against Kenilworth at Fengate on Saturday (2.30pm) and there’s an attractive fixture for the women’s team who host England Deaf (noon).
Borough finish their pre-season programme at Wymondham on August 30 before starting their Regional 2 Midlands Division campaign at home to Olney on September 6.