Peterborough RUFC won by a convincing margin without playing well, while Peterborough Lions ship 90 points in Oundle

Dylan Evans on the charge for Borough against Olney. Photo David Gibbons

Peterborough RUFC opened their Regional Midlands 2 East season with a resounding 41-19 win over Olney at Fengate on Saturday.

But the performance against very young opponents didn’t thrill the club’s coaching staff with director of rugby Shane Manning saying ‘the performance was nowhere near the level we expect from ourselves.’

Borough suffered an early injury blow when captain Luke Swindells was forced off with a dislocated elbow. The city side still dominated possession, but a lack of direction and execution held them back until they ran in 3 tries through Nick Langton, Will Bell and Aram Jones to lead 19-0 at half-time. Byron Van Uden had added 2 conversions.

To their credit Olney upped their game as Borough started to show worrying levels of ill discipline and drew level at 19-19 with just 10 minutes to go.

Rob Jacobs prepares to take a late kick at goal for Borough against Olney. Photo David Gibbons

Borough then wrestled back control and pulled away in the final stages with Patt Webb crossing for two tries and Callum Cruickshank also touched down. Van Uden added another conversion and a penalty, while Rob Jacobs also kicked a conversion.

Manning said: “It was good to get a bonus point win, but the performance was nowhere near what we expect of ourselves. There were some glimpses of what we can do, but that’s not good enough.

"There were still some very good performances. In particular Alfie Lewis carried and tackled well and new recruit George Lindley deserved his man-of-the-match award. We have a tricky away fixture next up at Wellingborough. Hopefully the lads can play somewhere near their potential so we can get the win."

Wellingborough were beaten 61-19 at Daventry on opening day, while newly-promoted Stamford went down 64-27 at title favourite Bedford Athletic. Stamford host Old Coventrians next Saturday.

ROUND-UP

Oundle’s first fixture at National League 2 East level ended in a 39-24 defeat to Havant at Occupation Road. Oundle have built another formidable squad after a dominant 2024-25 season when they won every competitive fixture they played including a Twickenham Final.

Among the new recruits is former Bath scrum half Will Chudley. Grant Snelling’s early try put Oundle ahead, but they were soon chasing the game. Ben Whyman, Jac Arthur and Ashton Webb also claimed tries with Lawrence Rayner adding 2 conversions.

Oundle have entered a second team in Counties 2 Midlands East and they started with a bang beating Peterborough Lions 90-10. Toby Snelling collected 3 of the 14 tries with Ben Young kicking 10 conversions. Daniel Di Meo scored the Lions try with Tom Dickinson kicking the rest of their points.

Thorney were promotion winners last season and they took the step up to Counties 2 Eastern Counties in their stride by beating Thurston 42-33 at the Ron Jacobs Playing Fields. Owen Davies gave Thorney a flying start with a second-minute try. Michael Croucher went on to score 2 tries with Chris Sansby, Luke Cochrane and Aidan Tipton also crossing.

Davies was perfect from the kicking tee with 6 conversions. Thorney host Mersea Island next Saturday (3pm).