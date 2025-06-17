Peterborough RUFC to tackle Stamford in league derbies as Oundle reach new heights and Peterborough Lions slip down further

Peterborough RUFC in action last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Rugby Club will experience a fierce local derby when they take on Stamford at Regional Midlands 2 level next season.

Stamford enjoyed a superb season in 2024-25 winning a title at a canter to earn promotion. They also played a cup final at Twickenham to cap one of the best campaigns in the club’s history.

Stamford join Bedford Athletic and Old Coventrians as new opponents for Borough next season and the city side could have some fresh faces before the competitive action starts in September. Borough finished fifth at the same level last season.

Local legend Pete Kolakowski is back at Fengate as forwards coach after leaving his head coach position at city rivals Peterborough Lions. Sam Crooks will once again be Borough head coach and he will be assisted by Brendan Burke and Andrew Dewdney as well as Kolakowski.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Both the 1st and 2nd teams finished 5th in their leagues last season so we will look to push on from there after building some good foundations. There were a lot of changes to the squad last season and it took a little while for the players to gel and adjust to the level, but they really pushed on after Christmas.

“We have been busy recruiting new players and names will be released once we start training. The league has a really fresh look to it this season with three new teams coming into the league. It will be great to have a new local derby game against Stamford. They had a successful season last season so they will be tough games for us, but the lads will enjoy them.

"The players are well rested, but we have been really busy behind the scenes. We have a new kit supplier in SRG Elite who have been working with us to gain new sponsors which has gone well.”

Pre-season at Borough starts on June 26 for the men and colts teams with the successful ladies squad back on July 1. Prospective new players are always welcome and anyone interested can contact Manning by email at [email protected].

Peterborough Lions have been relegated again and will play their rugby at Counties 2 Midlands level alongside Oundle seconds next season. Bourne and Spalding have remained in Counties 1 Midlands, the division won by Stamford last season.

Oundle’s senior side will compete at National 2 East Level for the first time in the club’s history. That’s just three levels below the Premier League.

Oundle won every competitive fixture last season. They won the Regional One South East Division by 16 points after scoring over 1,000 points in 22 matches. Oundle also won a Community Cup Final at Twickenham, but promotion comes with travelling costs with Guernsey among the divisional opposition next season.

National 2 East teams: Barnes, Bury St Edmunds, Canterbury, Dorking, Esher, Guernsey, Havant, Henley, London Welsh, Old Albanians, Oundle, Oxford Harlequins, Sevenoaks, Westcombe Park.

Regional Midlands 2 teams: Bedford Athletic, Broadstreet, Daventry, Kettering, Market Harborough, Northampton Old Scouts, Oadby Wyggstonians, Old Coventrians, Olney, Peterborough RUFC, Stamford, Wellingborough.

Counties 1 Midlands East teams: Ashby, Bourne, Kesteven, Keyworth, Lincoln, Loughborough University 2, Market Rasen, Mellish, Nottingham Moderns, Nottingham University, Southwell, Spalding.

Counties 2 Midlands East teams: Brackley, Huntingdon & District, Leighton Buzzard, Old Laurentians, Oundle 2, Peterborough Lions, Rugby Lions, Rushden & Higham, St Ives, St Neots, Stockwood Park.