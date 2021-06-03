Peterborough RUFC thump Thorney even without a decent a kicker, big wins for Borough girls, second-half hat-trick for wizard Wilson of Peterborough Lions

Action from Peterborough Lions Colts (blue) v Deeping. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Borough scored 14 tries against a side bolstered by four Peterborough Lions players with Tom McClure and Malcom Oluwusamni crossing four times apiece. Tom Downer claimed two tries with Nick Langton, Adam McHugh, Dewi Pearce and David Buchan scoring one apiece.

But Borough only managed to kick six conversions to deny them a ton of points.

“I was really pleased with the lads because they stuck to our attacking structure,” Manning said. “And I have to thank Thorney as they never gave up despite the scoreline.”

Borough Under 13 girls team.

**Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 18 girls team made it three wins out of three since the end of lockdown, beating a combined Ampthill and Bletchley team 72-5 to take their tally of points for the month to 174 scored and just 15 conceded.

Penny Woods set up five of the tries in her final appearance for the team, with Poppy O’Driscoll scoring a hat trick on her farewell and Megan Blackman getting one in her last game. There were two tries for Holley Ross, who also kicked six conversions, and Leah Lilley plus one each for Liberty Ashdown, Jasmine Murray, Abbie Sullivan and Ruby James.

The under 13 girls also completed their season unbeaten by defeating Ampthill/Bletchley 65-10.

Fred Steels scored the opening try after just three minutes in his first match for two years as the club’s under-18 boys drew 20-20 with Huntingdon. Nicholas Harris, Harry Hudson and Finn James also crossed.

The Peterborough RUFC second team that thrashed Thorney.

Will Manning (2) and Peter Sweet scored the tries as Borough under-17/under-16 team beat Newmarket 19-15. Felix Anderson’s two conversions proved crucial.

**Peterborough Lions Colts completed a quickfire double over neighbours Deeping with a 31-22 win.

Scrum half Nathan Wilson was the Lions star with a second-half hat-trick of tries.

In-form Dawid Stepien scored two tries as Lions fought back from a 19-12 half-time deficit. Stepien and Jacob Paton scored the rest of the points from conversions.