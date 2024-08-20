Peterborough RUFC star is on an England Women's pathway, plus men's 1st XV friendly result

Lucy Dangerfield with Lee Clarke.

​Lucy Dangerfield from Peterborough Rugby Club is part of the RFU's plan to find the next generation of England Red Roses internationals.

​It is the second season running that the club's successful girls' section at Fengate has seen a player selected for the England Player Pathway.

Dangerfield follows in the footsteps of Alice Bennett who came within a whisker of being selected for the England Under 18 Six Nations squad.

Dangerfield is still only 17, but has played for a decade and helps coach Borough’s under 10 mixed team.

She is also part of the Saracens organisation and captained them at the prestigious Rosslyn Park Sevens.

The England Red Roses are currently top of the World Rugby rankings, and have won the World Cup twice and the Six Nations on 20 occasions, including each of the last six seasons.

The new-look system is being funded by the RFU, Sport England and the British & Irish Lions and will be based around nine regional groups of the country’s top talent.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Lucy,” said head coach of the girls’ section at Peterborough Rugby Club, Lee Clarke. "And to have players selected twice in two years for this is fantastic for our club.

“And while this is all about the Red Roses looking for their next generation of players, as a club, we’re now looking for the next generation of our players who we can hopefully mould into players good enough to follow in Alice and Lucy’s footsteps.

“Pre-season training has started for our under 18, under 16, under 14 and under 12 girls-only teams, and we would welcome new recruits, whether they have any experience or not.”

Potential new players are asked to contact [email protected] for more information.

FIRST XV

Borough’s senior men’s team went down 34-28 to Newark in a pre-season friendly at Fengate.

The city side included six ex-Colts aged 18 or 19 with Alfie Payne and Tom Payne both impressing.

Borough tries came from Ian Williams (2), Callum Cruickshank and Nick Langton, while Byron Van Uden kicked four conversions. Borough are at Stamford for a Friday night friendly this week (7.30pm kick off).