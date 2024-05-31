Peterborough RUFC offering girls the chance to try rugby union in June

Peterborough Rugby Union Club Under 16 girls.

​Peterborough Rugby Union Club is launching a summer of recruitment for girls who'd like to try the sport.

​The club currently has more than 75 junior girls, but is looking for more ahead of next season.

Girls, aged from 10 to 17, who fancy trying rugby are being welcomed to the club’s ground at Second Drove in Fengate on Tuesday and Thursday evenings (6:30pm) throughout June.

The Peterborough club, whose girls' section is going into its 10th season, has teams at all of the age groups recognised by the RFU - the sport's governing body, namely under 18, under 16, under 14 and under 12.

Mima Mitchell in action for Peterborough RUFC Under 16 girls.

The England Women’s team are top of the world rankings, having won the Six Nations for the last six years.

"These June sessions are all about having fun and introducing girls to rugby," said girls' section head coach Lee Clarke. "We love winning - and we've done a lot of that over the last nine seasons - but our prime objective is to make sure our girls have a great time, make a great circle of friends away from their school and learn rugby's core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship."