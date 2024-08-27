Peterborough RUFC know what they have to fix before the start of the league season
The city side led 19-5 at half-time, but lost their way in the second-half.
Borough try scorers were Callum Cruickshank, Nic Langton and Miguel Alves with Byron Van Uden kicking two conversions.
Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “We lost our way once we started making changes and went away from our attacking structure and defensive systems. But that’s a good thing as it highlighted a few things the coaches need to fix.
"Full credit to Stamford though who were really up for the game and they deserved their win."
Borough open their Midlands Regional Two East season at Olney on September 7 when Peterborough Lions start their Counties 1 Midlands East season at home to Newbold-on-Avon.
