Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough RUFC have slipped to the bottom of Regional 2 Midlands East after imploding in the second-half of their basement battle at Market Bosworth on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side were 17-5 up and cruising at the interval, but they shipped 22 points without reply in the second-half to lose 27-17.

Club coaches could be forgiven for tearing their hair out as a succession of missed try-scoring opportunities were compounded by serious ill-discipline which led to a string of penalties for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Rugby Shane Manning said: “I really felt for the coaches as they gave the lads the correct game-plan, but it just wasn't followed.

Oundle teenager Logan Noble is the leading try scorer in Regional 1 South East. Photo Kev Goodacre.

"But we cant dwell on where we find ourselves. This season was always going to be a tough one, but until we can get some continuity in selection, which comes down to the lads being available, things will be hard to change.

"We are away to Kettering this Saturday which is always a really tough game, but now is the time for senior players to stand up and lead, and the young lads to follow.

"Kettering is the perfect game to play and show some character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Bosworth opened the scoring with an unconverted try, but Borough dominated the rest of the first-half. Nic Langton bagged a try after Josh Casbon had charged down a clearance kick and two well executed tries from rolling mauls were scored by Cliff Casbon and Dewi Pearce.

Harry Anderson added one conversion, but the wheels fell off after the break with an interception try setting Borough on the back foot and they never recovered.

Kettering are only two points ahead of Borough so it’s another early-season relegation battle.

ROUND-UP

A heavily depleted Peterborough Lions suffered a 72-28 mauling at Towcestrians in Counties One Midlands East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their try scorers were: Matthew Worrall-Clare, Tanaka Kanhukamwe, Tom Clark and Rokotamana Davui. Will Moore was 100% off the kicking tee.

Lions are two places off the bottom of the table ahead of a derby against third-placed Stamford at Bretton Park on Saturday (3pm) when they hope to field three new players.

Lions are hosting an ‘Old Boys’ dinner for ex-Westwood and Lions players which begins at 1pm. See the Peterborough Lions RUFC Facebook page for more details.

Stamford beat Old Laurentians 31-27 last weekend and have won four of their five matches so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding picked up their first win at this level at the weekend, 12-10 over Newbold-on-Avon. but Bourne remain bottom after a 36-15 home defeat to Biggleswade.

Teeenager Logan Noble made it nine tries in just four outings for Oundle in Regional One South East with a hat-trick in a 68-0 demolition of Harpenden at Occupation Road. Noble (19) is the leading try scorer in the division.

James Fear (2), Toby Snelling (2), Lucas Paulien-Camy and Harry Winch also crossed for a team who have won all five of their league games. They sit second, one point off the top, and visit lowly Bedford Athletic this Saturday.

Thorney blitzed Cantabs 73-12 in Division One West of the Eastern Counties League, after lending their short-handed hosts a few players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien King claimed a hat-trick of tries with Michael Croucher (2), Tom Deplancke, Marcus Bradshaw, Dave Crooke, Nathan Wilson, Staff Almond and Leo Shreeve-Peacock also touching down. Bradshaw also scored for the home team!

Second-placed Thorney are at fourth-placed Shelford on Saturday.