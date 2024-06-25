Peterborough RUFC have landed a top coach as they prepare for the start of a new season

Peterborough RUFC director of rugby Shane Manning. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough RUFC believe they have landed a signing coup with the arrival of highly-respected backs coach Brendan Burke.

Burke has bags of experience having played for Irish giants Leinster before a lengthy career at Bedford Blues and player coach-roles at Ampthill and Cambridge.

The Borough coaching set up has changed for next season with long-serving player Sam Crooks the new head coach as Shane Manning steps up to become Director of Rugby. Crooks had been operating as an assistant coach for several seasons.

And Andrew Dewdney has taken on the role of forwards coach. Dewdney is a Peterborough man, well known to the players, who has great experience after stints at high level clubs such Ealing Trailfinders.

Borough will be appointing a new captain after George Offers stood down.

Peterborough RUFC men’s and ladies teams are working from 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at their Fengate base from next week. The club are hoping to field two ladies teams next season.

Prospective new players are welcome and the club would love to hear from potential sponsors for any of their teams.