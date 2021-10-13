Peterborough RUFC girls move closer to England selection

Cody Youngman.

Alice Bennett and Cody Youngman take the total of Peterborough girls to reach that level to a remarkable four in the girls’ section’s six-year history.

The pair celebrated by running in five tries between them as Borough beat a combined Kettering and Melton Mowbray outfit 63-19 on Sunday (October 10).

Liberty Ashdown also claimed a hat-trick of tries with Molly Rain crossing the line for a score as well.

Ashdown converted all nine tries.

Noah Hendry, Charlie Jeffry, Ollie Burpitt and Josh Stratton scored the tries as the under 14 boys lost at home to Ely in a match much closer than the 45-20 scoreline suggests.

The under 13 boys’ team, heavily impacted by injury, illness and absence lost their opening match of the season 25-20 away at Boston, having had their first two fixtures called off.