Peterborough RUFC dogged by ill discipline again as they are beaten at Fengate

Zak McClure of Borough gets his pass away against West Bridgeford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The result left Borough with just one win in their last five matches - two were draws - although the losing bonus point meant they actually moved up a place to third.

“It’s just not good enough,” Manning moaned. “It’s not through lack of ability, it’s a lack of self discipline to stick to the game plan and carry out instructions.”

West Bridgford were out of blocks very quickly and had Borugh under a lot of pressure which led to a simple converted try under the posts.

Josh Myles on the charge for Borough against West Bridgeford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough, as has been the case all season, responded and turned the tables on Bridgford, but due to poor discipline they were unable to capitalise. The rest of the half was very even, but Bridgford finished out the half by adding a penalty to take a 10-0 lead into the break.

Borough came out firing in the second half and eventually scored a try through Robert Jacobs to get themselves back in the game. Bridgford then hit back immediately with a try meaning the home side had to chase the game.

Even though Borugh did get another penalty to give themselves a chance of sneaking the win, more poor decision-making and lack of discipline was to be their undoing and West Bridgford gained revenge for an early-season los on their own ground.

There;s plenty of work to do for Borough and Manning before they play again in the big city derby at Peterborough Lions of February 12.