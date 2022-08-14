Peterborough RUFC didn't take it easy on Casuals opposition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stu Day scored a try for Borough at Northampton Casuals.

Borough were supposed to travel to Norwich, but an unsafe pitch scuppered that plan so Casuals stepped in to host the city side after also seeing their scheduled opponents pull out.

The game was played over 20 minute quarters with the home side fielding 47 players in total compared to Borough’s 20 men, a mix of first and second team players.

But Borough eased to a satisfactory win thanks to five different try scorers with Willis Ingleby crossing twice.

Forwards Miguel Alves, Sam Cowell and Stu Day also dotted down with three-quarter Nic Langton also claiming a try. Ingleby added three conversions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Although we dominated the game it took us 40 minutes to really start to play with any structure. The lads will be better for the run out though and will only get better.

"Josh Casbon, who was playing his first game since returning to the club, had a really good game and 18 year-old Ethan Manning did really well didn't look out of place at all on his senior debut on the wing.”

Borough host Wisbech in a friendly at Fengate on Saturday (3pm).

Borough open their regional East Midlands Division One season at home to Lutterworth on September 3 when city rivals Peterborough Lions host Leighton Buzzard in the same division.